900 women sign up to fight back
HARD CORE : Women in training at the Torakan Dojo in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain Photo courtesy Sensei Adam Chin Leung Kam WOMEN it is time to fight back and to show the criminals that you can defend yourselves if the need arises. This is the message from a martial arts training school offering free defence classes designed especially for women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07)
|Dec 9
|HairyGuy
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC