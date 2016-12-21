900 women sign up to fight back

900 women sign up to fight back

Tuesday Dec 20

HARD CORE : Women in training at the Torakan Dojo in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain Photo courtesy Sensei Adam Chin Leung Kam WOMEN it is time to fight back and to show the criminals that you can defend yourselves if the need arises. This is the message from a martial arts training school offering free defence classes designed especially for women.

Chicago, IL

