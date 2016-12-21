360,000 citizens have left T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago is on a list of nine countries identified as having lost at least one-fifth of its population through emigration, according to a study by the Pew Research Center using 2015 data from the United Nations. According to the World Economic Forum, an international organisation for public/private cooperation, which reported on the study, 22 per cent of the local population, amounting to 360,000 people live outside of Trinidad and Tobago.

