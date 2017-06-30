Former UN envoy urges continued vigil...

Former UN envoy urges continued vigilance in fight against sexual exploitation and abuse

11 hrs ago

Diane Corner, pictured in 2014, while visiting the town of Kaga Bandoro together with the mission's Force Commander General Martin Tumenta and the Police Commissioner, Luis Carrilho. Photo: UN MINUSCA 5 July 2017 – While a number of steps have been taken to address the scourge of sexual exploitation and abuse , the former deputy head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has urged continued vigilance to ensure that the world body's personnel do no harm while carrying out their duties.

Chicago, IL

