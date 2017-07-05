.com | 77 dead in C Africa truck accident: officials
At least 77 people have died after a heavy goods lorry that was carrying passengers tipped over in the Central African Republic, officials said on Wednesday. "Fifty-nine bodies were taken to the morgue at the regional hospital in Bambari and 18 by their relatives for burial," Bambari hospital official Michel Zahandji told AFP.
