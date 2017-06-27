Violence in the Central African Republic
The United States is deeply concerned by the recent violence in Bangassou, the Central African Republic , and continuing violence by armed groups in other parts of the country, especially around Bria and Bambari. We strongly condemn these acts of violence and the targeted attacks against humanitarian actors whose sole purpose in the CAR is to provide lifesaving support to the population.
