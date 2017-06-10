UN rights expert: CAR must act to protect citizens

According to Marie-Therese Keita Bocoum, the expert on human rights for the CAR, armed forces are spreading throughout the country at a worrying rate and a lack of response from the government to defend civilians has led to revenge attacks, public outrage, and "cries of distress" from citizens looking to the government for protection. The announcement from the UN comes on the heels of a peace accord [Reuters report] signed by the CAR and most of the armed groups, which is aimed at ending the ethnic and religious conflict that has killed thousands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.