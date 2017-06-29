UN refugee agency 'extremely worried' about renewed violence in Central African Republic
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees “is extremely worried over the resurgence of violence being seen in parts of the Central African Republic,” said UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic at today's press briefing in Geneva. He said renewed violence has erupted in the towns of Zemio, Bria and Kaga Bandaro in southern and northern CAR as clashes are reported between self-defence groups and other armed groups.
