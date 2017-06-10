Spiralling violence in Central Africa...

Spiralling violence in Central African Republic isolates neediest

Escalating violence between rival armed factions in Central African Republic is cutting off humanitarian access to civilians most needing help, while emboldened fighters are now infiltrating camps for the displaced, agencies said on Thursday. As many as 100 people may have been killed on Tuesday in the diamond-mining town of Bria, 580 km northeast of the capital Bangui, one day after militias signed a peace deal aimed at ending years of bloodshed.

Chicago, IL

