'Security vacuum' in Central Africa may be exploited by armed groups a " UN envoy

'Security vacuum' in Central Africa may be exploited by armed groups – UN envoy

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa , Francois Lounceny Fall, addresses the Security Council. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe 13 June 2017 – The United Nations envoy for Central Africa today expressed his concern that the withdrawal of troops from the regional force by some contributing countries would create a security vacuum that may be exploited by an armed group.

Chicago, IL

