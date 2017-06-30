Refugees reduce conflict, protect for...

Refugees reduce conflict, protect forests in Cameroon with new stoves

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Reuters

Seated on a kitchen chair, Adisa Issa, a 50-year-old refugee from Central African Republic , is cooking soup, her pot balanced on a clay stove fuelled by small briquettes. It's a change to the open wood fire she normally uses, a change that is helping to ease tensions between refugees and locals over increasingly scarce wood in Mbile village in eastern Cameroon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,285 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC