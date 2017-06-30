Refugees reduce conflict, protect forests in Cameroon with new stoves
Seated on a kitchen chair, Adisa Issa, a 50-year-old refugee from Central African Republic , is cooking soup, her pot balanced on a clay stove fuelled by small briquettes. It's a change to the open wood fire she normally uses, a change that is helping to ease tensions between refugees and locals over increasingly scarce wood in Mbile village in eastern Cameroon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC