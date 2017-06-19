Photo - shutterstock

Muscat: Oman has ranked fourth in the world in its commitment to cyber security, according to a report. The Global Cybersecurity Index of 2017 ranked Oman as a leading country in cyber security, in a report produced by the International Telecommunications Union .

