Pessimism About CAR Peace Deal Widesp...

Pessimism About CAR Peace Deal Widespread

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Voice of America

CAR Foreign Minister Charles Armel Doubane, right, and Armel Mingatoloum Sayo, head of the Revolution and Justice militia, mark the signing of a Central African Republic peace accord at the Sant'Egidio headquarters in Rome, June 19, 2017. Members of 13 Central African Republic's militant groups signed a preliminary agreement to stop the civil war, reaffirm the unity of the country, and the respect of human and civil rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,154 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC