Orange Central African Republic and SES Networks Partner to Reinforce Connectivity in Country

SES Networks' IP Transit Solution will enable Orange to deliver faster 3G services and better-quality internet connections for enterprises )--SES and Orange Central African Republic, a leading provider of corporate telecommunications and one of the largest mobile and internet services operators, announced today an agreement to provide connectivity services in the Central African Republic. Orange will be using SES Network's IP Transit solution to deliver faster 3G services and better-quality internet connections for enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.