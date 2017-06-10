Many aid groups unable to manage war zone risks: Report

New York, June 23 Humanitarian aid workers want to help people in some of the biggest war zones, but extreme risks and threats are paralysing their operations, said a United Nations-backed report. 'Conflict parties' lack of respect for the fundamental tenets of international humanitarian law and the brutality of today's armed conflicts make it extremely difficult for these brave aid workers to deliver humanitarian assistance in complex emergencies, said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.