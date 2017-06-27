Inequalities in malaria research fund...

Inequalities in malaria research funding in sub-Saharan Africa

A quarter of countries in sub-Saharan Africa receive very little funding for research into malaria despite having high malaria-related death rates. In a new study, led by the University of Southampton and published in The Lancet Global Health , countries have been ranked according to how much research and non- research funding they receive from major public and philanthropic global health funders to combat the disease.

