Congo peacekeepers accused of sex abuse to leave CAR

With sex abuse cases continuing to surface, UN chief Antonio Guterres has vowed to toughen the response [File: Melanie Gouby/AP] About 600 troops from Congo Republic serving as UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic will be returning home following allegations of sex abuse, the United Nations announced on Wednesday. President Denis Sassou Nguesso's government "decided to withdraw" the troops deployed in the MINUSCA mission after the commander complained of misconduct, a UN statement said.

