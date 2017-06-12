Complete Genome Sequence of a Rabies ...

Complete Genome Sequence of a Rabies Virus Isolated from a Human in Central African Republic

To validate the feasibility of using next-generation sequencing in an African context, the complete genome of a rabies virus isolated from a human patient was obtained by high-throughput sequencing after virus isolation in mice and random unbiased amplification.

