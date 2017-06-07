.com | UN commander in CAR wants DRC ...

.com | UN commander in CAR wants DRC peacekeepers to leave

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News24

The MDC has castigated Mugabe over his recent threats to embark on fresh land grabs ,and Algeria has arrested three suspects over a bomb attack that killed two soldiers. New York - The UN force commander in the Central African Republic is calling for hundreds of peacekeepers from the Democratic Republic of Congo to be sent home for sexual abuse, fuel trafficking and poor discipline, according to a confidential memo released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC