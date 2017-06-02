.com | Chad blasts UN report on troop abuses in CAR
N'Djamena - Chad has strongly objected to a UN report accusing its soldiers of abuses in Central African Republic in an official letter seen by AFP on Friday. "The government of Chad strongly opposes this report which is unfairly written," said the letter from Justice Minister Ahmat Mahamat Hassan, describing it as "filled with false, defamatory and prejudicial allegations against the honour of Chadian soldiers".
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC