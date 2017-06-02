.com | Chad blasts UN report on troop abuses in CAR

N'Djamena - Chad has strongly objected to a UN report accusing its soldiers of abuses in Central African Republic in an official letter seen by AFP on Friday. "The government of Chad strongly opposes this report which is unfairly written," said the letter from Justice Minister Ahmat Mahamat Hassan, describing it as "filled with false, defamatory and prejudicial allegations against the honour of Chadian soldiers".

