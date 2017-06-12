.com | BREAKING: Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane resigns
Cape Town Ben Ngubane, the Eskom chairperson has resigned with immediate effect, Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown said on Monday. Ngubane has been named twice so far in the GuptaLeaks saga.
