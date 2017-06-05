China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against its diplomats
China on Thursday rejected allegations that two of its diplomats working in Uganda were involved in the trafficking of ivory from the African country. The Chinese embassy officials are suspected of helping move ivory from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, using Uganda as a transit point, Ali Munira, a spokeswoman for Uganda's top anti-corruption body, told this reporter this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC