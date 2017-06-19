Central African Republic: Vatican Bro...

Central African Republic: Vatican Brokers Peace Deal With Rebel Groups

Armed rebel groups have agreed to an "immediate" nationwide ceasefire in exchange for political representation. Sectarian violence has plagued the African country since Muslim militias overthrew the government in 2013.

Chicago, IL

