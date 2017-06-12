Central African Republic: UN mission determined to fulfil mandate despite attacks on peacekeepers

Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic , addresses the Security Council. Credit: UN Photo/Kim Haughton 12 June 2017 – The United Nations envoy for the Central African Republic today warned against increasing attacks on civilians and peacekeeping personnel while stressing the need to reenergize the political process to achieve sustainable peace in the conflict-torn country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.