Central African Republic: UN Agency 'Extremely Worried' About Renewed Violence

The United Nations refugee agency has voiced concern over a flow of people fleeing renewed violence in some parts of the Central African Republic, a country that has already seen a half million people internally displaced and another half million taking refuge in neighbouring countries. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees "is extremely worried over the resurgence of violence being seen in parts of the Central African Republic," said UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic at today's press briefing in Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.