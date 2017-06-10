Central African Republic: Red Cross c...

Central African Republic: Red Cross condemns killing of volunteer in Bangassou

The Central African Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies condemn the brutal killing of a Red Cross volunteer in the town of Bangassou over the weekend. Joachim Ali was killed by an unidentified armed group on the evening of 23 June while on duty at the Red Cross compound.

