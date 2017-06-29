Central African Republic: Long Story ...

Central African Republic: Long Story Short - The How's and Why's of the Conflict in CAR

The current armed conflict in the Central African Republic began in 2012 when rebel groups from the north of the country came together as the Seleka , launched a coup, seized power, and installed rebel commander Michel Djotodia as head of state in March 2013. Unable to control the spiraling violence, Djotodia resigned in January 2014 and was replaced by Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet who served as acting president.

Chicago, IL

