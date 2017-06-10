Central African Republic: Justice Nee...

Central African Republic: Justice Needed for Lasting Peace in CAR

Civilians in the Central African Republic caught a break this week. The government and armed groups signed a peace accord on June 19 that includes a ceasefire and political reform measures, which could put an end to a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and caused immense suffering.

