Central African Republic gov't, rebels sign peace deal in Rome
A peace deal was signed Monday in Rome between the government of the Central African Republic and armed insurgencies. The agreement mediated by the Sant'Egidio lay Catholic movement and the international community would put an end to a civil war that has been raging since 2012.
