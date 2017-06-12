Central African Republic: Church Shelters Muslims Fleeing Anti-Balaka
At least 1,500 people, mostly Muslim civilians, currently stuck in a Catholic church in the country's southeast, are growing increasingly desperate, a priest has told Al Jazeera. The displaced people took refuge in the cathedral in the town of Bangassou after fleeing deadly violence in mid-May. "The situation is not safe enough to leave, and so they cannot move from here," said Father Alain Blaise Bissialo, the priest at the church.
