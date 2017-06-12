Central African Republic: Church Shel...

Central African Republic: Church Shelters Muslims Fleeing Anti-Balaka

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

At least 1,500 people, mostly Muslim civilians, currently stuck in a Catholic church in the country's southeast, are growing increasingly desperate, a priest has told Al Jazeera. The displaced people took refuge in the cathedral in the town of Bangassou after fleeing deadly violence in mid-May. "The situation is not safe enough to leave, and so they cannot move from here," said Father Alain Blaise Bissialo, the priest at the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC