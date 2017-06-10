CAR government signs peace deal with ...

CAR government signs peace deal with rebel groups

Under the accord, armed groups will be given representation in the political arena in exchange for an end to attacks. Members of the of the Anti-Balaka armed militia pose as they display their weapons in the in the town of Bocaranga, Central African Republic [Reuters] The government of the Central African Republic has signed an "immediate ceasefire" deal with rebel groups at a meeting in Italy's capital, Rome, aimed at ending violence in the strife-torn country.

