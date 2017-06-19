CAR: Church shelters Muslims fleeing anti-Balaka rebels
At least 1,500 people, mostly Muslim civilians, currently stuck in a Catholic church in the southeastern town of Bangassou are growing increasingly desperate, a priest has told Al Jazeera. The crisis in Bangassou began in between 13-17 May when Anti-balaka, a vigilante militia made up of mostly Christians, launched a series of attacks on Muslims in Tokoyo, a largely Muslim district of Bangassou, in southeastern Central African Republic .
