Ben Ngubane left Eskom for new job offer
Former Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane has denied being involved in a spat with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown over the board's decision to pick Zethembe Khoza as the acting chief executive. Brown, after being sharply criticised for her indecisiveness, after Eskom had lurched from crisis to crisis, has suddenly started cracking the whip in a bid to rid the troubled electricity utility of its growing scandal-tainted reputation.
