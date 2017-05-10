WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti travels to...
The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti today visited Kinshasa to discuss with national authorities and partners ways to mount a rapid, effective and coherent response in order to stop the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The visit follows notification by the DRC Government of an outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Likati health zone, Bas Uele Province, in the northern part of the country bordering Central African Republic.
