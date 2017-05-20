WHO Optimistic on Controlling DRC Ebo...

WHO Optimistic on Controlling DRC Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organization's regional chief for Africa says prospects for rapidly controlling the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo are good. WHO reports 29 suspected cases, including three deaths since the outbreak was discovered in a remote region of DRC on April 22. The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa does not underestimate the difficulties that lie ahead in bringing this latest outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo to an end.

