Visiting Central African Republic president looks for joint ventures

Rivlin said that Israel was always ready to assist in the development of African states, but that African states should be supportive of Israel in international forums like the UN in return. "Africa is the Future" President Reuven Rivlin told Faustin-Archange Touadera, the president of the Republic of Central Africa, when they met on Wednesday at the President's Residence.

