Up to 100 killed last week in Central African Republic as militia violence spreads: U.N.

As many as 100 people were killed last week in militia violence in southern Central African Republic and fighting fueled by ethnic and religious rivalries is spreading, the United Nations said on Tuesday. The violence represents a new escalation in a conflict that began in 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka fighters seized power and ousted then-President Francois Bozize, prompting reprisal killings from Christian anti-balaka militias.

