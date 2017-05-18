Up to 100 killed last week in Central African Republic as militia violence spreads: U.N.
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector As many as 100 people were killed last week in militia violence in southern Central African Republic and fighting fueled by ethnic and religious rivalries is spreading, the United Nations said on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The violence represents a new escalation in a conflict that began in 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka fighters seized power and ousted then-President Francois Bozize, prompting reprisal killings from Christian anti-balaka militias.
