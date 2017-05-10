UN chief slams deadly attack on blue ...

UN chief slams deadly attack on blue helmets in Central African Republic

9 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

UNITED NATIONS , May 9 -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned an attack which killed four blue helmets in the southeastern part of the Central African Republic, calling for efforts to "swiftly bring those responsible to justice." Eight other peacekeepers were wounded in the attack perpetrated on Monday by suspected anti-Balaka against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic on the Rafai-Bangassou axis.

