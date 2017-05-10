UN: Attack on peacekeepers in CAfrican Republic was biggest11 min ago

UN: Attack on peacekeepers in CAfrica...

UN: Attack on peacekeepers in CAfrican Republic was biggest

Wednesday May 10 Read more: India.com

The United Nations says this week's attack on UN peacekeepers by a Christian rebel group was the biggest for the mission in the Central African Republic, leaving four soldiers dead, 10 injured and one missing. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said today that UN troops and "local actors" were continuing to search for the missing soldier.

Chicago, IL

