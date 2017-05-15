UK's Johnson plays down EU spat over ...

UK's Johnson plays down EU spat over military HQ

16 hrs ago Read more: DefenceTalk News

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday downplayed differences with EU partners over the bloc's military ambitions, saying London supported their efforts to bolster defence cooperation. Reports on Friday put Brexit-bound Britain in the dock for blocking the launch of an EU military headquarters because it opposed any suggestion the unit should have an active operational role.

