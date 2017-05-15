Ugandan troops face sexual abuse charges in central Africa
Ugandan soldiers in Central African Republic have sexually exploited or abused at least 13 women and girls since 2015, including at least one rape, Human Rights Watch said Monday. The rights group said in a report Monday that two of the women were girls when the abuse happened, charging that some of the victims have been threatened into silence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC