Cyprus ranks 26th in the world when it comes to death rates from 32 causes that could be avoided by timely and effective medical care, according to a recent international study on healthcare. Despite rows between state medics and Health Minister George Pamboridis over plans to reform the island's health sector and introduce a new National Health Scheme , Cyprus scored high on the Healthcare Access and Quality Index which was published in the international medical journal 'The Lancet'.
