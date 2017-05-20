Tanzania: Rukwa Residents Cautioned Over Ebola Outbreak
REGIONAL authorities in Rukwa and Katavi regions have allayed fear over the outbreak of Ebola reported in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo , insisting that so far there are no reported cases in the country. Similarly, the two regions have so far dispatched medical kits and health workers to villages along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika as well as embarking on an Ebola sensitisation mission which involves holding a series of public rallies.
