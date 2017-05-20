Pray for Central African Republic, Pope urges faithful
At the conclusion of his May 21 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis appealed for prayers for the Central African Republic, where fighting has flared between militia groups. "Armed clashes have claimed numerous victims and displaced many people, and threaten the peace process," the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.
