Over 1 mln children in need of urgent aid in Central African Republic: UNICEF
The UN Children's Fund warned Friday that the lives and futures of 1.1 million Central African Republic children are at risk amid ongoing violence and widespread displacement in the country. UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac told reporters here in a biweekly press briefing that the situation for children in the Central African Republic remains "dire."
