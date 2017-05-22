One year after humanitarian summit, UN stresses reforms to put people - at heart' of decision-making
Under-Secretary-General Stephen O'Brien pays a visit to a camp in Saint Saveur, Central African Republic. MINUSCA/Nektarios Markogiannis 23 May 2017 – The 2016 World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul rallied global actors to save lives and protect the most vulnerable, but with the number of people in need growing, the international community must use resources better and galvanize new partnerships, top United Nations officials said today.
