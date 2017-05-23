Namibia Can Help Protect Schools in W...

Namibia Can Help Protect Schools in War Zones

Tuesday May 23

In the Central African Republic, thousands of children are losing their chance to get an education because of the country's armed conflict. Namibia can help the children there and in many other countries where conflict has kept them from going to school.

Chicago, IL

