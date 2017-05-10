Latest fighting kills 37 people in Central African Republic
Days of clashes in Central African Republic between sectarian rebel groups has left at least 37 people dead and many displaced in the central region, the local Red Cross said Thursday. Violence flared in Alindao, some 100 kilometers east of Bambari on Saturday and Sunday as a faction of the mostly Muslim Seleka rebel group fought with the Christian anti-Balaka forces.
