Japanese woman on PKO mission in Afri...

Japanese woman on PKO mission in Africa died of malaria last June, U.N. announces

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Japan Times

A Japanese civilian official on a U.N. peacekeeping operation mission in the Central African Republic died last June after contracting malaria, United Nations officials said Tuesday. Miho Hirose is the first Japanese woman to die while on peacekeeping duty, according to the United Nations, which was to hold a memorial ceremony Wednesday in New York for the 117 PKO personnel who died last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,101 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC