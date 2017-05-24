Japanese woman on PKO mission in Africa died of malaria last June, U.N. announces
A Japanese civilian official on a U.N. peacekeeping operation mission in the Central African Republic died last June after contracting malaria, United Nations officials said Tuesday. Miho Hirose is the first Japanese woman to die while on peacekeeping duty, according to the United Nations, which was to hold a memorial ceremony Wednesday in New York for the 117 PKO personnel who died last year.
