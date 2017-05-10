Insecurity Creates Challenges for HIV Treatment in Southeast CAR
The killing of five U.N. peacekeepers in the Central African Republic this month points to the continued insecurity in the southeastern part of the country. That violence has had an impact on public health with the southeast reporting a rate of HIV infection that is three times the national average and HIV-positive residents struggle to get treatment.
