Insecurity Creates Challenges for HIV...

Insecurity Creates Challenges for HIV Treatment in Southeast CAR

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Voice of America

The killing of five U.N. peacekeepers in the Central African Republic this month points to the continued insecurity in the southeastern part of the country. That violence has had an impact on public health with the southeast reporting a rate of HIV infection that is three times the national average and HIV-positive residents struggle to get treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC